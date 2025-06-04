Crisis in Gaza: Aid Distribution Paused Amid Rising Tensions

Amid escalating conflict, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has paused food distribution at its Gaza Strip sites. The decision comes after a series of fatal shootings near these locations, attributed to Israeli forces, claiming dozens of lives.

The foundation is negotiating with the Israeli military to enhance safety procedures and guide civilian traffic away from danger zones. This halt follows Israeli forces admitting to firing warning shots at civilians approaching the aid hubs.

In parallel developments, Israeli airstrikes continue, with Gaza health officials reporting significant casualties. The conflict's toll has caused mass displacement and increased dependence on international aid. Observers warn of looming famine without a resolution.

