Left Menu

Crisis in Gaza: Aid Distribution Paused Amid Rising Tensions

An Israeli- and US-backed aid group halted food distribution in Gaza after Palestinian casualties near the sites. Discussions with the Israeli military on safety measures are ongoing. The move follows deadly incidents attributed to Israeli forces. Over 80 have died since the aid sites opened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:16 IST
Crisis in Gaza: Aid Distribution Paused Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating conflict, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has paused food distribution at its Gaza Strip sites. The decision comes after a series of fatal shootings near these locations, attributed to Israeli forces, claiming dozens of lives.

The foundation is negotiating with the Israeli military to enhance safety procedures and guide civilian traffic away from danger zones. This halt follows Israeli forces admitting to firing warning shots at civilians approaching the aid hubs.

In parallel developments, Israeli airstrikes continue, with Gaza health officials reporting significant casualties. The conflict's toll has caused mass displacement and increased dependence on international aid. Observers warn of looming famine without a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025