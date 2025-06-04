Crisis in Gaza: Aid Distribution Paused Amid Rising Tensions
An Israeli- and US-backed aid group halted food distribution in Gaza after Palestinian casualties near the sites. Discussions with the Israeli military on safety measures are ongoing. The move follows deadly incidents attributed to Israeli forces. Over 80 have died since the aid sites opened.
Amid escalating conflict, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has paused food distribution at its Gaza Strip sites. The decision comes after a series of fatal shootings near these locations, attributed to Israeli forces, claiming dozens of lives.
The foundation is negotiating with the Israeli military to enhance safety procedures and guide civilian traffic away from danger zones. This halt follows Israeli forces admitting to firing warning shots at civilians approaching the aid hubs.
In parallel developments, Israeli airstrikes continue, with Gaza health officials reporting significant casualties. The conflict's toll has caused mass displacement and increased dependence on international aid. Observers warn of looming famine without a resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
