Sobering Sanctions: Germany's Push Against Moscow

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul calls recent Turkey-hosted Russia-Ukraine talks sobering, citing Russia's rigid demands. Germany, in coordination with the US, is advocating for an 18th package of sanctions against Moscow to press for more meaningful dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described the recent discussions between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey as sobering, underscoring the lack of progress. Wadephul emphasized Germany's commitment to imposing further sanctions targeting Moscow, coordinated with the United States.

The talks in Istanbul exposed Russia's rigid stance, with the Russian delegation reiterating familiar maximum demands, according to Wadephul. This, he argued, does not reflect a genuine willingness to engage in constructive dialogue.

To address this impasse, Wadephul announced that Germany is pushing for an 18th package of sanctions against Moscow. The aim is to pressure Russia into more meaningful negotiations, with the measures to be developed in close liaison with international partners.

