Empowering Local Heroes: Army's Training Boosts Village Defense

The Army's Tiger Division has launched a significant training program aimed at local security enhancement by educating 100 Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in a comprehensive course.

Located at the Sunjuwan police firing range, the program focuses on refining the VDGs' operational capabilities and bolstering their cooperation with security forces.

The initiative underscores the Army's dedication to community engagement, fostering safety, and promoting self-reliance through capacity-building initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)