Empowering Local Heroes: Army's Training Boosts Village Defense
The Army’s Tiger Division is training 100 Village Defence Guards to enhance local security and community defense. The training at Sunjuwan includes firing, weapon handling, and tactical drills, aiming to empower locals to support regular security forces effectively.
The Army's Tiger Division has launched a significant training program aimed at local security enhancement by educating 100 Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in a comprehensive course.
Located at the Sunjuwan police firing range, the program focuses on refining the VDGs' operational capabilities and bolstering their cooperation with security forces.
The initiative underscores the Army's dedication to community engagement, fostering safety, and promoting self-reliance through capacity-building initiatives.
