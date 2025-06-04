Left Menu

Empowering Local Heroes: Army's Training Boosts Village Defense

The Army’s Tiger Division is training 100 Village Defence Guards to enhance local security and community defense. The training at Sunjuwan includes firing, weapon handling, and tactical drills, aiming to empower locals to support regular security forces effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:54 IST
Empowering Local Heroes: Army's Training Boosts Village Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Army's Tiger Division has launched a significant training program aimed at local security enhancement by educating 100 Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in a comprehensive course.

Located at the Sunjuwan police firing range, the program focuses on refining the VDGs' operational capabilities and bolstering their cooperation with security forces.

The initiative underscores the Army's dedication to community engagement, fostering safety, and promoting self-reliance through capacity-building initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025