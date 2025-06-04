Odisha's Vision: A Land for Every Citizen

In a pioneering move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that his government is committed to ensuring that no citizen remains landless. He emphasized the importance of modernizing the revenue administration to be people-focused, pledging land for individuals with less than four decimals.

Addressing the revenue officer's conference, CM Majhi urged officials to expedite land acquisition processes with transparency. He called for action against encroachments, implying significant reforms in the sector. "The revenue officers play a critical role," he asserted, accentuating their role in actualizing these ambitions.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari complemented this vision by advocating for bureaucratic evolution, stressing respect and prompt service delivery. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja highlighted the advantage of the tech-savvy youth in revenue services, urging their skills be used for the public good.

