CBO Warns: Trump's Tariffs to Hit U.S. Economic Output

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reveals that President Donald Trump’s tariffs will reduce U.S. economic output while lowering federal deficits by $2.8 trillion over ten years. The tariffs, contested legally, are expected to increase consumer and capital goods costs, impacting the economy adversely.

Updated: 04-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:19 IST
The Congressional Budget Office has issued a stark warning about the economic implications of President Donald Trump's tariffs on foreign goods. According to CBO estimates, these tariffs, effective from May, will lead to a decline in U.S. economic output.

On a somewhat positive note, the same report indicates that federal budget deficits could be reduced by a staggering $2.8 trillion over the next decade. However, the potential economic gains seem overshadowed by the increased costs that consumers and businesses may face.

The CBO's findings were detailed in a letter addressed to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, highlighting the legal challenges these tariffs have sparked and their expected impact on various goods' prices.

