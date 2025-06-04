CBO Warns: Trump's Tariffs to Hit U.S. Economic Output

The Congressional Budget Office has issued a stark warning about the economic implications of President Donald Trump's tariffs on foreign goods. According to CBO estimates, these tariffs, effective from May, will lead to a decline in U.S. economic output.

On a somewhat positive note, the same report indicates that federal budget deficits could be reduced by a staggering $2.8 trillion over the next decade. However, the potential economic gains seem overshadowed by the increased costs that consumers and businesses may face.

The CBO's findings were detailed in a letter addressed to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, highlighting the legal challenges these tariffs have sparked and their expected impact on various goods' prices.

