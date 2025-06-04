High-Rise Drama: Diddy Combs' Legal Battles Over 'Freak Offs'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is accused of orchestrating a series of criminal activities over two decades, currently being scrutinized in a Manhattan federal court. The trial involves allegations of coercion, abuse, and sexual misconduct centered around events dubbed "Freak Offs."

A crucial testimony came from Bryana Bongolan, who claimed Combs once dangled her from a high-rise balcony in 2016. Her account, highlighting fear and injury, underscores the serious nature of the charges Combs faces.

Combs' legal team acknowledges past abusive behavior but insists the events in question were consensual. As the trial progresses into its fourth week, Combs, 55, stands accused of multiple charges that could lead to life imprisonment if convicted.

