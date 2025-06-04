Left Menu

High-Rise Drama: Diddy Combs' Legal Battles Over 'Freak Offs'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is on trial for alleged sex trafficking and coercion. A witness claims he dangled her over a balcony. The federal case, centered on 'Freak Offs,' involves accusations of coercion and abuse. If convicted, Combs faces potential life imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:10 IST
High-Rise Drama: Diddy Combs' Legal Battles Over 'Freak Offs'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is accused of orchestrating a series of criminal activities over two decades, currently being scrutinized in a Manhattan federal court. The trial involves allegations of coercion, abuse, and sexual misconduct centered around events dubbed "Freak Offs."

A crucial testimony came from Bryana Bongolan, who claimed Combs once dangled her from a high-rise balcony in 2016. Her account, highlighting fear and injury, underscores the serious nature of the charges Combs faces.

Combs' legal team acknowledges past abusive behavior but insists the events in question were consensual. As the trial progresses into its fourth week, Combs, 55, stands accused of multiple charges that could lead to life imprisonment if convicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025