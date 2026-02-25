Left Menu

UEFA Upholds Prestianni's Suspension Amid Racial Abuse Allegations

UEFA dismissed Benfica's appeal against Gianluca Prestianni's suspension, confirming his absence in the match against Real Madrid. The suspension follows allegations of racial abuse toward Vinícius Júnior. Despite denial from Prestianni and support from Benfica, evidence was insufficient for further action. The incident has drawn widespread criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:56 IST
UEFA Upholds Prestianni's Suspension Amid Racial Abuse Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

UEFA has firmly upheld the suspension of Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni, rejecting the club's last-ditch appeal just hours before their crucial Champions League playoff second leg against Real Madrid.

The suspension stems from allegations that Prestianni racially abused Real's Vinícius Júnior in the first leg, an accusation he denies. Despite Prestianni's denial and the support of his club, the racial slur allegation has ignited tensions, with players and coaches voicing strong opinions.

While there is no concrete evidence against Prestianni, the controversy continues to stir debate about racism in football, with high-profile figures like Kylian Mbappé and Vincent Kompany criticizing handling and responses from both clubs and coaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bidding Frenzy: Global Investors Eye IPL Franchises

Bidding Frenzy: Global Investors Eye IPL Franchises

 Global
2
ISRO's NVS-02 Orbit Raising Challenge: Lessons and Future Enhancements

ISRO's NVS-02 Orbit Raising Challenge: Lessons and Future Enhancements

 India
3
French Voters Lean Away from Far-Left in Wake of Political Violence

French Voters Lean Away from Far-Left in Wake of Political Violence

 France
4
Altercation in Tiljala Leads to Shooting Incident

Altercation in Tiljala Leads to Shooting Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026