UEFA Upholds Prestianni's Suspension Amid Racial Abuse Allegations

UEFA has firmly upheld the suspension of Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni, rejecting the club's last-ditch appeal just hours before their crucial Champions League playoff second leg against Real Madrid.

The suspension stems from allegations that Prestianni racially abused Real's Vinícius Júnior in the first leg, an accusation he denies. Despite Prestianni's denial and the support of his club, the racial slur allegation has ignited tensions, with players and coaches voicing strong opinions.

While there is no concrete evidence against Prestianni, the controversy continues to stir debate about racism in football, with high-profile figures like Kylian Mbappé and Vincent Kompany criticizing handling and responses from both clubs and coaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)