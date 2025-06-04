The trial of six men accused of orchestrating an arson attack on a London warehouse began this week, with allegations surfacing that the assault was executed on behalf of the Wagner mercenary group from Russia. Prosecutors claim the warehouse, owned by Oddisey, was targeted for its role in delivering aid to Ukraine.

Among the accused, Paul English, Nii Kojo Mensah, Jakeem Rose, and Ugnius Asmena face charges of aggravated arson, while Dmitrijus Paulauskas and Ashton Evans are charged with failing to report a terrorist act. Prosecutor Duncan Penny articulated concerns of foreign influence over the attack, suggesting it was organized by Dylan Earl.

Earl, who has pleaded guilty to aggravated arson, allegedly acted under the directives of the Wagner Group, previously designated a terrorist organization in the UK. The trial casts a spotlight on a broader alleged plot, including potential arson on Mayfair establishments, hinting at deeper geopolitical intrigues and financial motives.

