Left Menu

BJP MLA Accuses Maharashtra Prison Chief of Corruption

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas alleges Maharashtra's IG of Prisons, Jalindar Supekar, demanded Rs 300 crore from inmates, a claim Supekar dismisses. The controversy arises amid ongoing investigations into a dowry harassment-suicide case involving Supekar's relative. Supekar was recently relieved of additional prison department duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:58 IST
BJP MLA Accuses Maharashtra Prison Chief of Corruption
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has leveled serious allegations against Maharashtra's Special Inspector General of Police (Prisons) Jalindar Supekar, claiming he demanded Rs 300 crore from inmates. The accusation, which Supekar vehemently denies, comes amid turbulence surrounding the dowry harassment-suicide case in Pune.

A video surfaced on social media of Dhas accusing Supekar of demanding substantial sums from prisoners and accepting gifts like a mobile phone. Dhas further criticized the moral standards of Supekar and his family, referencing the dowry death of Vaishnavi Hagawane, Supekar's relative.

Supekar, however, has dismissed these allegations as baseless. Recently, he was relieved of additional duties as the deputy inspector general of prisons across several divisions, a move that coincides with the ongoing investigation into the dowry case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025