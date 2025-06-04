BJP MLA Accuses Maharashtra Prison Chief of Corruption

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has leveled serious allegations against Maharashtra's Special Inspector General of Police (Prisons) Jalindar Supekar, claiming he demanded Rs 300 crore from inmates. The accusation, which Supekar vehemently denies, comes amid turbulence surrounding the dowry harassment-suicide case in Pune.

A video surfaced on social media of Dhas accusing Supekar of demanding substantial sums from prisoners and accepting gifts like a mobile phone. Dhas further criticized the moral standards of Supekar and his family, referencing the dowry death of Vaishnavi Hagawane, Supekar's relative.

Supekar, however, has dismissed these allegations as baseless. Recently, he was relieved of additional duties as the deputy inspector general of prisons across several divisions, a move that coincides with the ongoing investigation into the dowry case.

(With inputs from agencies.)