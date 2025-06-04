Left Menu

Suspected Accomplice Arrested in Deadly Fertility Clinic Bombing

Federal authorities have arrested Daniel Park in connection with a deadly bombing at a Palm Springs fertility clinic. He is accused of providing material support to Guy Bartkus, the primary suspect who died in the explosion. Park had secured bomb-making materials, further escalating terrorism concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:25 IST
A suspect has been apprehended in connection with the fatal bombing at a Palm Springs fertility clinic last month, according to federal officials. Daniel Park, a 32-year-old from Washington, was arrested at JFK Airport, New York, following his deportation from Poland. He is facing charges in California.

The arrest of Park follows allegations that he supplied 270 pounds of aluminum nitrate to Guy Bartkus, identified as the bombing's orchestrator. This substance, typically used as fertilizer, can also be employed in homemade bombs. Park was reportedly not present in southern California during the attack.

Law enforcement claims Park shared similar terrorist ideologies and disseminated them online. The incident, which left several injured and resulted in Bartkus's death, is being treated as an act of terrorism. The arrest was initially reported by NBC News.

(With inputs from agencies.)

