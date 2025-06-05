Heroic Driver Honored: Posthumous Promotion for 26/11 Martyr

In a solemn ceremony at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office on Tuesday, the family of Arun Chitte, a police driver martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai attack, was honored with a posthumous promotion for Chitte. The promotion, which became effective on June 1, elevates him to the rank of Assistant Police Sub Inspector (ASI).

Chitte, who served as a driver to senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar for ten years, was tragically killed when terrorists Mohd Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail launched an attack on police officials. The promotion recognizes his dedication and ultimate sacrifice in serving the nation.

Social media was abuzz as Mumbai Police shared the heartening news of Chitte's promotion. They emphasized the emotional significance of the event, stating that this gesture ensures Chitte's bravery is honored as it deserves. Chitte leaves behind his wife and three daughters, who represented him at the ceremony.