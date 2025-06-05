Left Menu

Heroic Driver Honored: Posthumous Promotion for 26/11 Martyr

Arun Chitte, a police driver killed in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been posthumously promoted to Assistant Police Sub Inspector. Chitte was a driver for Vijay Salaskar and was killed during a terrorist attack. His family was officially honored at Mumbai Police headquarters with his posthumous promotion.

Heroic Driver Honored: Posthumous Promotion for 26/11 Martyr
In a solemn ceremony at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office on Tuesday, the family of Arun Chitte, a police driver martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai attack, was honored with a posthumous promotion for Chitte. The promotion, which became effective on June 1, elevates him to the rank of Assistant Police Sub Inspector (ASI).

Chitte, who served as a driver to senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar for ten years, was tragically killed when terrorists Mohd Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail launched an attack on police officials. The promotion recognizes his dedication and ultimate sacrifice in serving the nation.

Social media was abuzz as Mumbai Police shared the heartening news of Chitte's promotion. They emphasized the emotional significance of the event, stating that this gesture ensures Chitte's bravery is honored as it deserves. Chitte leaves behind his wife and three daughters, who represented him at the ceremony.

