Pope Leo made a bid for peace with Russia by engaging in his first discussion with President Vladimir Putin, urging the nation to strive for resolution in the Ukraine conflict. As reported by the Vatican on Wednesday, the pope emphasized dialogue and peace gestures.

In an unusual disclosure of a papal conversation, the Vatican spoke of humanitarian aid, prisoner exchanges, and Cardinal Matteo Zuppi's efforts as a peace envoy. Putin expressed gratitude to Leo, who recently assumed pontiff responsibilities, for his initiatives while criticizing Ukraine's actions.

Amid historical ties concerns and territorial demands, Russia continued to cultivate positive relations with the Vatican, as Leo seeks to mediate through humanitarian channels. The conflict remains entrenched with ongoing calls for freedom of religion and complex diplomatic undertakings.