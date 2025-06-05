Left Menu

Pope Leo's Plea for Peace: Vatican Urges Dialogue in Ukraine Conflict

Pope Leo reached out to President Putin urging Russia to pursue peace in Ukraine. The Vatican emphasized dialogue and highlighted humanitarian issues. Putin accused Ukraine of escalating the conflict. The Kremlin reiterated its territorial demands while also welcoming the Vatican's peace efforts. Discussions involved Cardinal Zuppi's mediations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 02:23 IST
Pope Leo's Plea for Peace: Vatican Urges Dialogue in Ukraine Conflict
Pope Leo

Pope Leo made a bid for peace with Russia by engaging in his first discussion with President Vladimir Putin, urging the nation to strive for resolution in the Ukraine conflict. As reported by the Vatican on Wednesday, the pope emphasized dialogue and peace gestures.

In an unusual disclosure of a papal conversation, the Vatican spoke of humanitarian aid, prisoner exchanges, and Cardinal Matteo Zuppi's efforts as a peace envoy. Putin expressed gratitude to Leo, who recently assumed pontiff responsibilities, for his initiatives while criticizing Ukraine's actions.

Amid historical ties concerns and territorial demands, Russia continued to cultivate positive relations with the Vatican, as Leo seeks to mediate through humanitarian channels. The conflict remains entrenched with ongoing calls for freedom of religion and complex diplomatic undertakings.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025