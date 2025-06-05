Syria Opens Doors to UN Nuclear Inspectors

Syria's newly formed government has agreed to grant immediate access to United Nations nuclear inspectors for former suspected nuclear sites, marking a significant development in international nuclear oversight.

This decision was shared by Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, during an exclusive interview in Damascus. Grossi emphasized the importance of shedding light on past nuclear-related activities in Syria.

Syria's interest in pursuing nuclear energy for future development adds a new dimension to the regional context where countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are venturing into nuclear energy. While suspicions over past clandestine activities linger, the current administration shows a willingness to engage internationally and develop peaceful nuclear capabilities.