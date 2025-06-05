Syria Opens Doors to UN Nuclear Inspectors
Syria's new government will permit UN nuclear inspectors access to suspected former nuclear sites immediately, as confirmed by the IAEA's chief Rafael Mariano Grossi. This move signals Syria's intent to clarify past activities related to nuclear weapons amidst ongoing regional developments regarding nuclear energy initiatives.
Syria's newly formed government has agreed to grant immediate access to United Nations nuclear inspectors for former suspected nuclear sites, marking a significant development in international nuclear oversight.
This decision was shared by Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, during an exclusive interview in Damascus. Grossi emphasized the importance of shedding light on past nuclear-related activities in Syria.
Syria's interest in pursuing nuclear energy for future development adds a new dimension to the regional context where countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are venturing into nuclear energy. While suspicions over past clandestine activities linger, the current administration shows a willingness to engage internationally and develop peaceful nuclear capabilities.
