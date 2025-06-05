Judge Halts Plan to Eliminate Job Corps

A federal judge in Manhattan has issued a temporary restraining order, halting the Trump administration's attempt to dismantle the Job Corps, the nation's most extensive job training program for disadvantaged youth. The ruling came in response to a lawsuit from a trade group representing the program's contractors.

The lawsuit accuses the Department of Labor of violating federal law by planning to abruptly end the program, which was created by Congress in 1964. Job Corps provides educational and vocational opportunities to 16-to-24-year-olds from low-income backgrounds.

The Labor Department claims the program is inefficient and ineffective, citing a low graduation rate and security issues. Opponents argue the department lacks the authority to close a program established by Congress. The case is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to reduce federal bureaucracy.