Left Menu

Judge Halts Plan to Eliminate Job Corps

A U.S. judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration's plan to terminate the Job Corps program. The lawsuit claims that ending the program violates federal law and regulations. Job Corps aids low-income youth by providing education and training, benefiting approximately 25,000 individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 04:41 IST
Judge Halts Plan to Eliminate Job Corps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Manhattan has issued a temporary restraining order, halting the Trump administration's attempt to dismantle the Job Corps, the nation's most extensive job training program for disadvantaged youth. The ruling came in response to a lawsuit from a trade group representing the program's contractors.

The lawsuit accuses the Department of Labor of violating federal law by planning to abruptly end the program, which was created by Congress in 1964. Job Corps provides educational and vocational opportunities to 16-to-24-year-olds from low-income backgrounds.

The Labor Department claims the program is inefficient and ineffective, citing a low graduation rate and security issues. Opponents argue the department lacks the authority to close a program established by Congress. The case is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to reduce federal bureaucracy.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025