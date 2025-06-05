Trump's Harvard Feud Heats Up: Foreign Student Ban Sparks National Security Debate

President Donald Trump has unveiled a new executive order aiming to prevent nearly all foreign students from entering the United States to study at Harvard University. This decision represents his latest effort to limit the international presence at the Ivy League institution.

The order, signed on Wednesday, cites national security risks as the primary reason for restricting Harvard from hosting foreign students on its Cambridge, Massachusetts campus. Trump argues that Harvard's actions make it an undesirable location for international students and researchers.

This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing standoff between the White House and the nation's oldest university. Although a federal court in Boston recently ruled against the Department of Homeland Security's attempt to bar international students, Trump is leveraging a different legal justification with this new order. Harvard maintains that it has met the government's demands for records related to alleged misconduct by foreign students, but federal authorities disagree.

