China's Crackdown on Taiwanese 'Independence Supporters' Intensifies
China has issued warrants for 20 Taiwanese individuals accused of hacking on behalf of Taiwan's ruling party. The Chinese government also banned commercial dealings with Sicuens International Company, led by Taiwan independence supporters, amidst rising tensions between the mainland and Taiwan.
- Country:
- Taiwan
In a significant escalation of its campaign against pro-independence Taiwanese individuals, China issued warrants on Thursday for 20 individuals accused of conducting hacking missions on the Chinese mainland. The moves allegedly align with Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, authorities stated.
Concurrently, China has imposed a ban on commercial dealings with the Sicuens International Company Ltd., labeling its leaders as 'hardcore Taiwan independence supporters.' The company, led by businessman Puma Shen and his father, specializes in sourcing bicycle parts from China.
This latest action follows previously announced sanctions on Shen and Kuma Academy, which promotes Taiwanese self-defense. Tensions continue to rise as Taiwan bolsters military capabilities in response to what it perceives as aggressive posturing from Beijing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Taiwan
- independence
- sanctions
- hacking
- warrants
- Sicuens
- Puma Shen
- Kuma Academy
- Guangzhou
ALSO READ
ICC Prosecutors Press to Uphold Arrest Warrants Against Israeli Leaders
Court Issues Open-Ended Warrants in Amira Pure Foods Bank Fraud Scandal
Open-Ended Warrants Issued in Rs 1200 Crore Bank Fraud Case Involving Amira Pure Foods
UPDATE 1-Guatemala issues arrest warrants for Colombia AG, former UN corruption investigator
Justice Sought: Non-Bailable Warrants Issued in 13-Year-Old Dalit Trader Harassment Case