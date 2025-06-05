Left Menu

China's Crackdown on Taiwanese 'Independence Supporters' Intensifies

China has issued warrants for 20 Taiwanese individuals accused of hacking on behalf of Taiwan's ruling party. The Chinese government also banned commercial dealings with Sicuens International Company, led by Taiwan independence supporters, amidst rising tensions between the mainland and Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:07 IST
China's Crackdown on Taiwanese 'Independence Supporters' Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a significant escalation of its campaign against pro-independence Taiwanese individuals, China issued warrants on Thursday for 20 individuals accused of conducting hacking missions on the Chinese mainland. The moves allegedly align with Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, authorities stated.

Concurrently, China has imposed a ban on commercial dealings with the Sicuens International Company Ltd., labeling its leaders as 'hardcore Taiwan independence supporters.' The company, led by businessman Puma Shen and his father, specializes in sourcing bicycle parts from China.

This latest action follows previously announced sanctions on Shen and Kuma Academy, which promotes Taiwanese self-defense. Tensions continue to rise as Taiwan bolsters military capabilities in response to what it perceives as aggressive posturing from Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025