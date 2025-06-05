China's Crackdown on Taiwanese 'Independence Supporters' Intensifies

In a significant escalation of its campaign against pro-independence Taiwanese individuals, China issued warrants on Thursday for 20 individuals accused of conducting hacking missions on the Chinese mainland. The moves allegedly align with Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, authorities stated.

Concurrently, China has imposed a ban on commercial dealings with the Sicuens International Company Ltd., labeling its leaders as 'hardcore Taiwan independence supporters.' The company, led by businessman Puma Shen and his father, specializes in sourcing bicycle parts from China.

This latest action follows previously announced sanctions on Shen and Kuma Academy, which promotes Taiwanese self-defense. Tensions continue to rise as Taiwan bolsters military capabilities in response to what it perceives as aggressive posturing from Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)