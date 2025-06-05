Heroic Constable Saves Man from Train Tragedy
A police constable in Cuttack, Odisha, courageously rescued a man who fell between a train and the platform. Constable Tulu Behera's swift action saved the man's life. The incident was captured on video, earning Behera praise on social media. He received a reward for his bravery.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable act of heroism, Constable Tulu Behera saved a 44-year-old man from certain death at Cuttack railway station, Odisha. As the Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Express was departing, the man slipped into the gap between the train and the platform.
Behera, who was patrolling the platform, immediately sprang into action. Recognizing the life-threatening situation, he grabbed the man's hands, pulling him safely out of danger.
The incident gained widespread attention after being shared on social media, highlighting Behera's bravery. For his quick and decisive action, Behera was awarded Rs 2,500 and received commendations from top officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
