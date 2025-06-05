Heroic Constable Saves Man from Train Tragedy

In a remarkable act of heroism, Constable Tulu Behera saved a 44-year-old man from certain death at Cuttack railway station, Odisha. As the Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Express was departing, the man slipped into the gap between the train and the platform.

Behera, who was patrolling the platform, immediately sprang into action. Recognizing the life-threatening situation, he grabbed the man's hands, pulling him safely out of danger.

The incident gained widespread attention after being shared on social media, highlighting Behera's bravery. For his quick and decisive action, Behera was awarded Rs 2,500 and received commendations from top officials.

