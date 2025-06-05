Missing Army Officer Found Safe in Uttar Pradesh Hotel
Lieutenant Colonel Pradeep Kumar Nigam, a missing army officer from Madhya Pradesh, was located in a Lalitpur hotel after an ATM transaction pinpointed his whereabouts. He went missing during a morning walk, leading police to trace him and safely reunite him with his family.
- Country:
- India
In a swift resolution to a developing mystery, police located Lieutenant Colonel Pradeep Kumar Nigam, who had been missing from Sagar town in Madhya Pradesh for three days. Authorities tracked his whereabouts to a hotel in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, using data from an ATM transaction.
The officer, a resident of Gwalior and posted at the Mahar Regiment Centre in Sagar, disappeared on Monday morning during his routine walk. Additional Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sinha confirmed the officer's safety and said he has been returned to his family.
The police investigation continues to understand the circumstances leading to his travel across state lines. Found in the same attire as when he went missing, Lt Col Nigam's mysterious disappearance has left unanswered questions.
