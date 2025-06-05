Missing Army Officer Found Safe in Uttar Pradesh Hotel

In a swift resolution to a developing mystery, police located Lieutenant Colonel Pradeep Kumar Nigam, who had been missing from Sagar town in Madhya Pradesh for three days. Authorities tracked his whereabouts to a hotel in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, using data from an ATM transaction.

The officer, a resident of Gwalior and posted at the Mahar Regiment Centre in Sagar, disappeared on Monday morning during his routine walk. Additional Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sinha confirmed the officer's safety and said he has been returned to his family.

The police investigation continues to understand the circumstances leading to his travel across state lines. Found in the same attire as when he went missing, Lt Col Nigam's mysterious disappearance has left unanswered questions.