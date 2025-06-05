Fallout From Colorado Fire-Bombing Sparks Unyielding Resolve

A Colorado event highlighting the plight of Israeli hostages took a violent turn when Mohamed Soliman allegedly launched a fire-bomb attack, injuring 15 people. Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national, faces nearly 400 years in state prison for attempted murder and additional federal hate crime charges that could result in a life sentence.

The attack has ignited a renewed determination among activists from the event-organizing group, Run for Their Lives, to escalate their efforts. Despite the shocking incident, local chapters are committed to continuing their weekly walks, which are organized in over 230 locations worldwide. The group is described as apolitical by its global coordinator, Shira Weiss.

As Boulder prepares for its 30th annual Jewish festival under heightened security, community members remain resilient. The spirit of solidarity is apparent as new inquiries for chapters flood in and existing members vow to persevere despite threats, highlighting the ongoing challenges facing Jewish Americans amid escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)