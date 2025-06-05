Bulgaria's Leap to Eurozone Promises Economic Growth

Bulgaria is poised to enter the euro zone next January, a move expected to spur economic growth and elevate living standards, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced. The European Commission has greenlit Bulgaria's euro adoption, marking a significant step towards economic integration with the EU.

Despite fears of potential price increases, echoed in previous euro zone entrants, Zhelyazkov is committed to measures ensuring transparency and protection for vulnerable demographics, including the elderly. Conversion services will exclude commission fees and adhere to a fixed exchange rate, aiming to ease transitions.

With careful oversight from regulators and support from market players, Bulgaria's planned shift underscores its ongoing commitment to EU alignment, even as it remains the EU's lowest-income country.

(With inputs from agencies.)