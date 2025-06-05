Left Menu

Bulgaria's Leap to Eurozone Promises Economic Growth

Bulgaria's accession to the euro zone in January aims to boost economic growth and living standards. While concerns about price hikes persist, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov assures steps are in place for transparency and support. The currency conversion will have no commission fees and a fixed exchange rate.

Updated: 05-06-2025 15:41 IST
Bulgaria is poised to enter the euro zone next January, a move expected to spur economic growth and elevate living standards, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced. The European Commission has greenlit Bulgaria's euro adoption, marking a significant step towards economic integration with the EU.

Despite fears of potential price increases, echoed in previous euro zone entrants, Zhelyazkov is committed to measures ensuring transparency and protection for vulnerable demographics, including the elderly. Conversion services will exclude commission fees and adhere to a fixed exchange rate, aiming to ease transitions.

With careful oversight from regulators and support from market players, Bulgaria's planned shift underscores its ongoing commitment to EU alignment, even as it remains the EU's lowest-income country.

