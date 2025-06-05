NATO Allies Close to 5% GDP Defense Spending Commitment

NATO allies are reportedly nearing an agreement to allocate 5% of their GDP to defense spending, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Thursday.

Hegseth, speaking to reporters in Brussels during a NATO Defense Ministers meeting, noted that several member countries are already exceeding the previous 2% GDP target.

"We believe we are close to a consensus on committing to a 5% GDP defense spending," Hegseth stated, highlighting the urgency and significance of this potential agreement.