NATO Allies Close to 5% GDP Defense Spending Commitment
NATO allies are close to agreeing on dedicating 5% of their GDP to defense spending, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He indicated many countries are already surpassing the 2% target and nearing consensus for a 5% commitment at a NATO meeting in Brussels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:50 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO allies are reportedly nearing an agreement to allocate 5% of their GDP to defense spending, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Thursday.
Hegseth, speaking to reporters in Brussels during a NATO Defense Ministers meeting, noted that several member countries are already exceeding the previous 2% GDP target.
"We believe we are close to a consensus on committing to a 5% GDP defense spending," Hegseth stated, highlighting the urgency and significance of this potential agreement.
