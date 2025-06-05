Left Menu

NATO Allies Close to 5% GDP Defense Spending Commitment

NATO allies are close to agreeing on dedicating 5% of their GDP to defense spending, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He indicated many countries are already surpassing the 2% target and nearing consensus for a 5% commitment at a NATO meeting in Brussels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO allies are reportedly nearing an agreement to allocate 5% of their GDP to defense spending, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Thursday.

Hegseth, speaking to reporters in Brussels during a NATO Defense Ministers meeting, noted that several member countries are already exceeding the previous 2% GDP target.

"We believe we are close to a consensus on committing to a 5% GDP defense spending," Hegseth stated, highlighting the urgency and significance of this potential agreement.

