BRICS Nations Urged to Address Global Representation Imbalance

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlights the skewed representation of developing countries in international bodies and urges BRICS nations to amend this. He emphasizes the Global South's challenges exacerbated by global crises, stressing the need for collective action to boost representation and tackle issues in health, food, and energy security.

BRICS Nations Urged to Address Global Representation Imbalance
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for greater equity, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, during the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Brasilia, underscored the inadequate representation of developing nations in vital multi-lateral institutions. Birla expressed concern that this disparity hinders global fairness and sustainable progress.

Addressing the ongoing global crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic, Birla highlighted the disproportionate impact on the Global South, advocating for strong, united efforts amongst BRICS countries to realign representation and tackle significant challenges in health, food, and energy security.

Despite the hurdles, Birla pointed out that BRICS nations have achieved significant economic development. He emphasized the necessity of enhancing intra-BRICS trade and cooperation to support this progression, lauding the recent expansion of the BRICS grouping as a step toward more inclusive and influential collaboration.

