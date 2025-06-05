MoSPI, NITI Aayog, World Bank Host Workshop on Data & Tech in Policymaking

On 5th June 2025, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), in collaboration with NITI Aayog and the World Bank as a knowledge partner, inaugurated a landmark National Workshop on Using Alternate Data Sources and Frontier Technologies for Policy Making at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The two-day event, running from 5th to 6th June 2025, brings together over 450 experts and delegates from various sectors to deliberate on the evolving landscape of data-driven governance.

Participants included representatives from central ministries, state governments, international organisations, research institutions, academia, and the private sector—underscoring the broad relevance and urgency of integrating cutting-edge technologies and diverse data streams into India's policymaking framework.

Distinguished Dignitaries Set the Vision

The inaugural session was attended by key figures in the Indian policy and statistics ecosystem:

Shri Suman K. Bery, Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog and Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the Prime Minister

Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), Government of India

Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI

Shri P.R. Meshram, Director General (Data Governance), MoSPI

Each speaker laid out a compelling case for the synergy between traditional statistical methods and modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics.

Thematic Emphasis from Keynote Speakers

Shri Suman K. Bery: Leveraging Hybrid Data Models

Shri Bery highlighted the need to bridge traditional and alternate data systems to enable robust evidence-based policymaking. He underscored that while traditional data collection remains foundational, integration with newer sources like administrative data, geospatial inputs, and digital transaction records is vital. A strong emphasis was laid on data quality assurance and processing, which remain critical to transforming raw inputs into actionable insights.

Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran: Complementarity, Not Substitution

Dr. Nageswaran emphasized that alternate data should complement—not replace—statistical systems. While praising the historical role of official statistics in shaping national policy, he argued for skilling manpower in advanced analytics and maintaining algorithmic transparency and ethical standards. The integration of AI and IoT must be accompanied by regulatory safeguards, he asserted.

Dr. Saurabh Garg: Five Pillars for Harmonized Data Use

Dr. Garg articulated five foundational pillars necessary to harmonize alternate and conventional data:

Meta Data Structures National and International Classifications Unique Identifiers Self-Quality Assessment Tools Reconciliation of Diverse Data Sources

He urged stakeholders to adopt a systems-based approach and advocated for the creation of an enabling ecosystem to utilize these tools effectively for public service delivery and policy precision.

Shri P. R. Meshram: Vision for Viksit Bharat

In his welcome address, Shri Meshram reflected on India’s statistical legacy through the National Statistical Office (NSO) and its continuing relevance. He called for a modernized data ecosystem built on real-time decision-making capability, as a pathway to support India’s development vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

Key Publication Released: EnviStats India 2025

As part of the opening day, MoSPI released its annual flagship publication “EnviStats India, 2025: Environment Statistics”. This comprehensive volume provides an in-depth overview of the country's environmental indicators, resource usage, emissions, and ecological trends—serving as a vital reference for climate and sustainability policy architects.

Technical and Plenary Sessions: Deep-Dive into Innovations

Over the two days, the workshop features a plenary session and four parallel technical sessions. These sessions spotlight real-world applications of frontier technologies and alternative data.

Highlights from the Plenary Session:

Mr. Auguste Tano Kouamé, Country Director, World Bank: Spoke on data for inclusive policy and the importance of international cooperation.

Dr. Arvind Kumar, Head of NSTMIS: Discussed innovation in science and technology metrics.

Shri Dalip Singh, ADG, MoSPI: Presented on Data Science for Statistical Modernization.

Mr. Richard Campbell, Deputy Director, UK Office for National Statistics: Shared UK’s experience on geospatial data governance and statistical business registers.

Topics ranged from geospatial data acquisition, real-time public sector analytics, AI-driven insights, and inter-agency data sharing protocols—all aimed at shaping a 21st-century statistical governance model.

Broader Implications for Policymaking

This workshop signals a turning point in India’s data governance landscape. As India aspires to become a digitally empowered, innovation-driven economy, leveraging diverse data streams and emerging technologies will be central to meeting developmental goals efficiently and inclusively.

The workshop also aligns with global calls for data openness, interoperability, and trust-building, positioning India as a leading voice in shaping the future of statistics and data-driven governance.

Looking Ahead

The outcomes from this workshop are expected to inform:

Policy blueprints for integrating alternate data into the National Statistical System

Capacity-building plans for government agencies

Standards for ethical and reliable data handling

Collaborative frameworks for international knowledge sharing

This initiative by MoSPI, in partnership with NITI Aayog and the World Bank, lays the foundation for a resilient, future-ready, and citizen-centric data ecosystem.