Legal Storm: Demand to Disqualify KP CM Over Lahore Grant

In a significant legal development, a constitutional petition has been lodged against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, calling for his disqualification due to a controversial grant of Rs 50 million to the Lahore Bar Association.

Filed by lawyer Arslan Afridi at the Election Commission of Pakistan, the petition argues that such an allocation is tantamount to bribery and aims at political gain, undermining the financial integrity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Afridi contends that this misuse of funds betrays public trust, especially as the province faces economic hardships.

The document cites Supreme Court precedents to argue that the improper use of public funds by elected officials necessitates disqualification and undermines state integrity. Afridi emphasized that provincial resources are meant for local welfare, barring emergencies, and called for Gandapur's removal from office and legal action.

