Legal Storm: Demand to Disqualify KP CM Over Lahore Grant

A petition filed by lawyer Arslan Afridi seeks the disqualification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for allegedly misusing Rs 50 million in public funds. The funds were allocated to the Lahore Bar Association, reportedly for political gain, sparking concerns of constitutional violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant legal development, a constitutional petition has been lodged against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, calling for his disqualification due to a controversial grant of Rs 50 million to the Lahore Bar Association.

Filed by lawyer Arslan Afridi at the Election Commission of Pakistan, the petition argues that such an allocation is tantamount to bribery and aims at political gain, undermining the financial integrity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Afridi contends that this misuse of funds betrays public trust, especially as the province faces economic hardships.

The document cites Supreme Court precedents to argue that the improper use of public funds by elected officials necessitates disqualification and undermines state integrity. Afridi emphasized that provincial resources are meant for local welfare, barring emergencies, and called for Gandapur's removal from office and legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

