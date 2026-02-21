BJP MLA Chandru Lamani Caught in Alleged Bribery Scandal

In a significant anti-corruption drive, BJP MLA Chandru Lamani has been apprehended by the Lokayukta police on allegations of accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe. The operation, carried out by the Gadag Lokayukta, was initiated following a complaint from contractor Vijay Pujar.

The alleged bribery pertained to the execution of minor irrigation department projects, including constructing retaining walls. Officials revealed that Lamani, who represents the Shirahatti constituency, had demanded a total of Rs 11 lakh. During the sting operation, Rs 5 lakh was captured at the scene, implicating Lamani's personal aides, Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Naik.

Political reactions to the incident were swift. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar offered a sardonic response, casting doubt on the veracity of the accusations against a 'corruption-free' BJP leader. While BJP's state president B Y Vijayendra and opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy reserved comments pending further details, Lamani's supporters accused the Congress government of orchestrating a political conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)