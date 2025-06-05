PM Modi Flags Off Electric Buses to Boost Green Mobility in Delhi

In a landmark step toward sustainable urban mobility, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi flagged off a fleet of electric buses in New Delhi, under a Delhi Government initiative aimed at promoting clean energy, reducing vehicular emissions, and enhancing the 'Ease of Living' for the city’s residents.

The electric bus rollout marks a key milestone in India’s transition toward environmentally responsible transportation, aligning with the nation’s broader commitments to the Paris Climate Agreement, Net Zero targets by 2070, and the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP).

PM Modi's Vision for a Green Capital

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi stated:

"Building a clean and green Delhi! Flagged off Electric Buses under an initiative of the Delhi Government aimed at boosting sustainable development and clean urban mobility. Additionally, this will also improve 'Ease of Living' for the people of Delhi."

This move underscores the government’s vision to make India’s capital city a model for clean and efficient public transport, while demonstrating cooperative federalism in action through central and state-level collaboration.

About the Electric Bus Initiative

The e-bus initiative is part of Delhi’s broader Electric Vehicle Policy, launched in 2020, which aims to make 25% of new vehicle registrations electric by 2024. The electric buses will:

Operate on high-traffic urban routes

Help curb air and noise pollution

Offer low-floor, disabled-friendly access

Include real-time GPS tracking and onboard cameras

Use zero tailpipe emission technology

Contribute to reduced dependency on fossil fuels

These buses are also expected to lower operational costs in the long run, compared to conventional diesel buses, while improving urban air quality—a crucial concern in Delhi, which often ranks among the most polluted cities in the world.

Ease of Living: More Than Just Commute

The introduction of electric buses is a transformational step in improving daily life for Delhi residents:

Shorter wait times and more frequent services

Comfortable, quiet rides with air-conditioned interiors

Reduced health risks associated with pollution

Enhanced safety features and digital ticketing options

This initiative also complements the government’s efforts under Smart Cities Mission, Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, and the Urban Mobility Policy, aimed at providing efficient, safe, and eco-friendly transport.

Broader Implications: A National Model in Making

The flagging off of the e-bus fleet is not just a win for Delhi but a template for replication across Indian cities. It sets a precedent for:

Cleaner city infrastructure

Public-private partnerships in e-mobility

Local employment opportunities through e-bus operations and maintenance

Strengthening the EV ecosystem, including charging infrastructure, battery supply chains, and urban planning

It also contributes directly to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Looking Ahead

As more cities adopt electric public transportation, Delhi’s initiative, supported by the Central Government, stands as a pioneering model for integrated, smart urban mobility solutions. Future phases are expected to include:

Expansion of charging depots

Integration with metro and last-mile e-vehicles

Use of AI-based route optimization

The initiative is a testament to India’s ability to merge innovation, policy, and climate action in a unified drive toward a cleaner, healthier future.