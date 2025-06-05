Left Menu

PM Modi Flags Off Electric Buses to Boost Green Mobility in Delhi

The e-bus initiative is part of Delhi’s broader Electric Vehicle Policy, launched in 2020, which aims to make 25% of new vehicle registrations electric by 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:29 IST
PM Modi Flags Off Electric Buses to Boost Green Mobility in Delhi
As more cities adopt electric public transportation, Delhi’s initiative, supported by the Central Government, stands as a pioneering model for integrated, smart urban mobility solutions. Image Credit: Twitter(@narendramodi)
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark step toward sustainable urban mobility, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi flagged off a fleet of electric buses in New Delhi, under a Delhi Government initiative aimed at promoting clean energy, reducing vehicular emissions, and enhancing the 'Ease of Living' for the city’s residents.

The electric bus rollout marks a key milestone in India’s transition toward environmentally responsible transportation, aligning with the nation’s broader commitments to the Paris Climate Agreement, Net Zero targets by 2070, and the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP).

PM Modi's Vision for a Green Capital

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi stated:

"Building a clean and green Delhi! Flagged off Electric Buses under an initiative of the Delhi Government aimed at boosting sustainable development and clean urban mobility. Additionally, this will also improve 'Ease of Living' for the people of Delhi."

This move underscores the government’s vision to make India’s capital city a model for clean and efficient public transport, while demonstrating cooperative federalism in action through central and state-level collaboration.

About the Electric Bus Initiative

The e-bus initiative is part of Delhi’s broader Electric Vehicle Policy, launched in 2020, which aims to make 25% of new vehicle registrations electric by 2024. The electric buses will:

  • Operate on high-traffic urban routes

  • Help curb air and noise pollution

  • Offer low-floor, disabled-friendly access

  • Include real-time GPS tracking and onboard cameras

  • Use zero tailpipe emission technology

  • Contribute to reduced dependency on fossil fuels

These buses are also expected to lower operational costs in the long run, compared to conventional diesel buses, while improving urban air quality—a crucial concern in Delhi, which often ranks among the most polluted cities in the world.

Ease of Living: More Than Just Commute

The introduction of electric buses is a transformational step in improving daily life for Delhi residents:

  • Shorter wait times and more frequent services

  • Comfortable, quiet rides with air-conditioned interiors

  • Reduced health risks associated with pollution

  • Enhanced safety features and digital ticketing options

This initiative also complements the government’s efforts under Smart Cities Mission, Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, and the Urban Mobility Policy, aimed at providing efficient, safe, and eco-friendly transport.

Broader Implications: A National Model in Making

The flagging off of the e-bus fleet is not just a win for Delhi but a template for replication across Indian cities. It sets a precedent for:

  • Cleaner city infrastructure

  • Public-private partnerships in e-mobility

  • Local employment opportunities through e-bus operations and maintenance

  • Strengthening the EV ecosystem, including charging infrastructure, battery supply chains, and urban planning

It also contributes directly to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Looking Ahead

As more cities adopt electric public transportation, Delhi’s initiative, supported by the Central Government, stands as a pioneering model for integrated, smart urban mobility solutions. Future phases are expected to include:

  • Expansion of charging depots

  • Integration with metro and last-mile e-vehicles

  • Use of AI-based route optimization

The initiative is a testament to India’s ability to merge innovation, policy, and climate action in a unified drive toward a cleaner, healthier future.

 

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025