Delhi Court Acquits Army Officer in High-Profile Rape Case

An Army officer and his associate have been acquitted of rape charges by a Delhi court, citing inconsistent testimonies and a lack of forensic evidence from the complainant.

Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Jindal questioned the delayed reporting and the absence of corroborative evidence, highlighting contradictions in the complainant's account.

Despite facing serious allegations under Sections 376, 328, and 506 of the IPC, the accused were found not guilty, amid suggestions that the prosecution could not prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)