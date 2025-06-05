Left Menu

Delhi Court Acquits Army Officer in High-Profile Rape Case

A Delhi court acquitted an Army officer and another man of rape accusations, citing unreliable testimony from the complainant and a lack of forensic evidence. The court noted delays in reporting the incidents and potential framing due to professional disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:16 IST
  • India

An Army officer and his associate have been acquitted of rape charges by a Delhi court, citing inconsistent testimonies and a lack of forensic evidence from the complainant.

Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Jindal questioned the delayed reporting and the absence of corroborative evidence, highlighting contradictions in the complainant's account.

Despite facing serious allegations under Sections 376, 328, and 506 of the IPC, the accused were found not guilty, amid suggestions that the prosecution could not prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

