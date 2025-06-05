CRPF Official's 10-Day Extended Custody for Alleged Espionage
A Delhi court has extended by 10 days the NIA custody of CRPF official Moti Ram Jat, arrested for alleged espionage for Pakistan. The NIA sought extra time to confront Jat with electronic data. It's alleged Jat shared national security information and received funds from Pakistan Intelligence Officers.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully petitioned a Delhi court to extend the custody of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official Moti Ram Jat by 10 days. Jat was arrested on charges of espionage for Pakistan, following revelations that he shared classified national security information.
Special Judge Chander Jit Singh approved the extended custody after the NIA presented the need to further interrogate Jat, particularly with regard to electronic data uncovered during their investigation. According to NIA sources, Jat had been providing sensitive information to Pakistan Intelligence Officers since 2023.
In light of these allegations, Jat has been dismissed from his CRPF post. The case underscores the serious implications of violating established protocols, as highlighted by close social media monitoring conducted in collaboration with central agencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
