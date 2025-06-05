Phone Diplomacy at a Crossroads: Xi and Trump Tackle Trade Tensions

On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a pivotal phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, reported China's Xinhua News Agency. Tensions have heightened due to trade disputes, and the call followed Trump's appeal for dialogue.

The conversation took place amidst a climate of accusations between Washington and Beijing, raising concerns over a temporary 90-day truce on triple-digit tariffs. Critical minerals remain a contentious issue, with China's suspension of mineral exports causing disruptions across global industries.

The talks are under sharp scrutiny by investors, wary of potential market disruptions, especially before the Christmas season. Trump's mercurial policy decisions and ongoing litigation in U.S. courts add layers of complexity to already volatile U.S.-China trade negotiations.