Phone Diplomacy at a Crossroads: Xi and Trump Tackle Trade Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed strained trade relations over a phone call on Thursday. The conversation, requested by Trump, followed ongoing disputes over critical minerals and a fragile 90-day truce. Trade tensions continue to unsettle global markets and supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:15 IST
Phone Diplomacy at a Crossroads: Xi and Trump Tackle Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a pivotal phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, reported China's Xinhua News Agency. Tensions have heightened due to trade disputes, and the call followed Trump's appeal for dialogue.

The conversation took place amidst a climate of accusations between Washington and Beijing, raising concerns over a temporary 90-day truce on triple-digit tariffs. Critical minerals remain a contentious issue, with China's suspension of mineral exports causing disruptions across global industries.

The talks are under sharp scrutiny by investors, wary of potential market disruptions, especially before the Christmas season. Trump's mercurial policy decisions and ongoing litigation in U.S. courts add layers of complexity to already volatile U.S.-China trade negotiations.

