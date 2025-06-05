Trump Nominates New Supreme Allied Commander Europe

President Donald Trump's administration unveiled its choice for the next leading U.S. military officer in Europe, nominating U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich. This role also includes serving as the Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

The announcement, initially reported by Reuters, aims to allay fears among European NATO allies and some Republican members about a perceived U.S. military withdrawal from NATO leadership.

The next step requires Grynkewich's nomination to be approved by the U.S. Senate, ensuring America's continued strong presence in NATO's military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)