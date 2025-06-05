Left Menu

Trump Nominates New Supreme Allied Commander Europe

President Donald Trump's administration announced its nomination for the top U.S. general in Europe, proposing U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich. This decision seeks to reassure NATO allies and Republicans concerned about a potential decline in American military leadership within NATO. The nomination awaits confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

President Donald Trump's administration unveiled its choice for the next leading U.S. military officer in Europe, nominating U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich. This role also includes serving as the Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

The announcement, initially reported by Reuters, aims to allay fears among European NATO allies and some Republican members about a perceived U.S. military withdrawal from NATO leadership.

The next step requires Grynkewich's nomination to be approved by the U.S. Senate, ensuring America's continued strong presence in NATO's military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

