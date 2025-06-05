Trump Nominates New Supreme Allied Commander Europe
President Donald Trump's administration announced its nomination for the top U.S. general in Europe, proposing U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich. This decision seeks to reassure NATO allies and Republicans concerned about a potential decline in American military leadership within NATO. The nomination awaits confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump's administration unveiled its choice for the next leading U.S. military officer in Europe, nominating U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich. This role also includes serving as the Supreme Allied Commander Europe.
The announcement, initially reported by Reuters, aims to allay fears among European NATO allies and some Republican members about a perceived U.S. military withdrawal from NATO leadership.
The next step requires Grynkewich's nomination to be approved by the U.S. Senate, ensuring America's continued strong presence in NATO's military operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- nomination
- Lieutenant General
- Grynkewich
- U.S. Senate
- NATO
- Europe
- allies
- military
- leadership
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU Steps In: Boosting the Lifeblood of Radio Free Europe
Trump's Miscalculation in Ukraine Talks Draws European Action
European Stocks Dip Amid Market Uncertainty and Rising Inflation
European Stocks Stumble Amid Banking Woes and Inflation Fears
Kartik Aaryan Gears Up for European Shoot of 'Tu Meri Main Tera'