Assam Congress Demands CBI Probe into Stone Mining Scandal

In a significant move, the Assam Congress on Thursday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged illegal stone mining activities in Karbi Anglong district. The party claims these activities are in blatant violation of a Supreme Court ban.

Addressing the media, former Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora accused Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council's Chief Executive Member, Tuliram Ronghang, of facilitating these illicit activities in collaboration with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Bora's allegations have sparked political tensions in the state.

Furthermore, Bora highlighted the Assam government's controversial decision to withdraw the eco-sensitive zone notification around several wildlife sanctuaries, intensifying calls for a comprehensive inquiry into these environmental concerns.

