Assam Congress Demands CBI Probe into Stone Mining Scandal

The Assam Congress has called for a CBI investigation into illegal stone mining in Karbi Anglong district, accusing local and state leaders, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, of involvement. The mining allegedly violates a Supreme Court order banning such activities in the area near Kaziranga National Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, the Assam Congress on Thursday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged illegal stone mining activities in Karbi Anglong district. The party claims these activities are in blatant violation of a Supreme Court ban.

Addressing the media, former Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora accused Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council's Chief Executive Member, Tuliram Ronghang, of facilitating these illicit activities in collaboration with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Bora's allegations have sparked political tensions in the state.

Furthermore, Bora highlighted the Assam government's controversial decision to withdraw the eco-sensitive zone notification around several wildlife sanctuaries, intensifying calls for a comprehensive inquiry into these environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

