Unresolved Tragedy in Meghalaya: Tourist Disappearance Under Severe Conditions

The ongoing search operation for missing tourist Sonam Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya faces significant challenges due to severe weather conditions. Recently, her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, was discovered dead in a gorge, heightening the urgency for authorities to locate Sonam despite torrential rain and fog.

Multiple rescue teams, including the NDRF and SDRF, alongside local mountaineers and police, are employing drones in their exhaustive search efforts. Meanwhile, Raja's family and various women's organizations in the state express growing concern over the search's progress, urging the government to act swiftly.

The discovery of a bloodstained weapon and an abandoned scooter has prompted a murder investigation, underscoring the seriousness of the case. High-level government officials have committed to leaving no stone unturned in solving this tragic incident, which has shocked the region and tarnished its image as a tourist destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)