Former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal Charged in Landmark Corruption Case

Nepal's former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal faces corruption charges in a land misappropriation case linked to Patanjali Yogpeeth. The anti-graft agency alleged the illicit sale of land acquired under government concession. While Nepal denies the accusations, his party criticizes the charges as politically motivated.

Kathmandu | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:56 IST
Madhav Kumar Nepal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal, who currently leads the CPN-Unified Socialist party, has been charged by Nepal's anti-graft agency in connection with a land misappropriation case involving Patanjali Yogpeeth.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has filed a case against Nepal and 92 others, accusing them of involvement in illegally selling land purchased under government concession, with approval at the Cabinet level.

While Madhav Nepal denies the allegations and claims political motives are behind the charges, his critics argue that his legal troubles mark a historic first in Nepal's political landscape. Meanwhile, his party has vowed to contest the charges both politically and legally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

