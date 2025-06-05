Former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal Charged in Landmark Corruption Case

Former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal, who currently leads the CPN-Unified Socialist party, has been charged by Nepal's anti-graft agency in connection with a land misappropriation case involving Patanjali Yogpeeth.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has filed a case against Nepal and 92 others, accusing them of involvement in illegally selling land purchased under government concession, with approval at the Cabinet level.

While Madhav Nepal denies the allegations and claims political motives are behind the charges, his critics argue that his legal troubles mark a historic first in Nepal's political landscape. Meanwhile, his party has vowed to contest the charges both politically and legally.

