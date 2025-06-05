EU-U.S. Trade Deal: A July Deadline Looms

In a statement on Thursday, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed confidence in the European Union's ongoing trade negotiations with the United States. He anticipates a successful agreement by the approaching deadline of July 9.

Tajani conveyed optimism about the progress of discussions, remarking, "Talks are not going badly." He suggested that an agreement imposing 10% tariffs between the two entities could be feasible.

The proposed trade deal aims to solidify economic relations between the EU and the U.S., enhancing cooperation and reducing trade barriers in the near future.