EU-U.S. Trade Deal: A July Deadline Looms
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed optimism about finalizing a trade agreement between the EU and the U.S. by July 9. He indicated that discussions are progressing and suggested a possible 10% tariff agreement could be reached.
- Italy
In a statement on Thursday, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed confidence in the European Union's ongoing trade negotiations with the United States. He anticipates a successful agreement by the approaching deadline of July 9.
Tajani conveyed optimism about the progress of discussions, remarking, "Talks are not going badly." He suggested that an agreement imposing 10% tariffs between the two entities could be feasible.
The proposed trade deal aims to solidify economic relations between the EU and the U.S., enhancing cooperation and reducing trade barriers in the near future.
