Left Menu

EU-U.S. Trade Deal: A July Deadline Looms

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed optimism about finalizing a trade agreement between the EU and the U.S. by July 9. He indicated that discussions are progressing and suggested a possible 10% tariff agreement could be reached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:01 IST
EU-U.S. Trade Deal: A July Deadline Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a statement on Thursday, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed confidence in the European Union's ongoing trade negotiations with the United States. He anticipates a successful agreement by the approaching deadline of July 9.

Tajani conveyed optimism about the progress of discussions, remarking, "Talks are not going badly." He suggested that an agreement imposing 10% tariffs between the two entities could be feasible.

The proposed trade deal aims to solidify economic relations between the EU and the U.S., enhancing cooperation and reducing trade barriers in the near future.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025