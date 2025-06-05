Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advocates Unity Against Terror and Forced Conversions

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of unity, condemning forced religious conversions and highlighting the political cohesion following the Pahalgam terror attack. He praised India's decisive military actions and stressed self-dependence in security. Tribal leader Arvind Netam called for focused attention on religious conversions in tribal areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:07 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has stressed the necessity of maintaining a unified political front against terrorism and warned against forced religious conversions. In his speech, Bhagwat lauded India's decisive military response to the Pahalgam terror attack and called for continued unity among the nation's political leaders.

Bearing witness to Operation Sindoor, Bhagwat highlighted the valor and determination exhibited by the Indian armed forces. He emphasized the need for India to achieve self-reliance in security matters to safeguard national interests.

Tribal leader Arvind Netam addressed concerns over religious conversions in tribal areas, urging RSS to pressure the central government for stricter policies. He highlighted the lack of implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, advocating for self-governance in tribal communities to protect their resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

