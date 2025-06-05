Trade Turmoil Impacts U.S. Labor Market and Economy
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits has risen to a seven-month peak, reflecting a weakening labor market amid trade tensions. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book report confirmed hiring delays and layoff plans. Meanwhile, a sharp decline in the trade deficit suggests potential GDP growth.
The latest data from the Labor Department reveals a significant increase in unemployment claims, signaling a labor market under strain as trade tensions rise. Reportedly, more workers are being laid off and face challenges in securing new positions, a situation compounded by tariffs impacting various sectors.
Economists attribute part of the increase in claims to seasonal factors but also acknowledge the stress induced by uncertain trade policies. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book has also highlighted widespread hiring delays and job cuts, albeit not uniformly across industries.
In parallel economic developments, the U.S. trade deficit has significantly narrowed due to a drop in imports, promising potential growth in GDP for the current quarter. Nevertheless, the long-term effects of ongoing trade negotiations and tariff implementations remain unpredictable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea Boosts Support Amid New U.S. Tariffs Impact
South Korea vows more policy support, including for drugmakers, as US tariffs weigh
Battle Over 'Liberation Day' Tariffs: States vs. Trump
States Challenge Trump's Tariffs in Court: A Clash of Trade Powers
States Challenge Trump's Controversial 'Liberation Day' Tariffs in Court