Left Menu

Call for Respect: Ambedkar Statue Controversy in Gwalior

Jitu Patwari, Madhya Pradesh Congress president, urges Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to proceed with installing a statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar at the Gwalior High Court. He claims the ongoing protests against it are supported by BJP and threaten social harmony, asking for immediate government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:19 IST
Call for Respect: Ambedkar Statue Controversy in Gwalior
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari has called on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to facilitate the installation of Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue at the Gwalior bench of the High Court. This request comes amid persistent protests from certain groups.

Patwari believes the statue, already approved by the court, is a tribute to the Constitution. However, it faces opposition allegedly backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which Patwari says is contrary to social justice principles.

Expressing concern over government inaction, Patwari warns that the protests undermine the court's dignity and societal peace. He urges the Chief Minister to act promptly and address the protests through legal channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

 India
2
Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

 Global
3
India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

 Iran
4
Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025