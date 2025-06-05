Call for Respect: Ambedkar Statue Controversy in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari has called on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to facilitate the installation of Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue at the Gwalior bench of the High Court. This request comes amid persistent protests from certain groups.

Patwari believes the statue, already approved by the court, is a tribute to the Constitution. However, it faces opposition allegedly backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which Patwari says is contrary to social justice principles.

Expressing concern over government inaction, Patwari warns that the protests undermine the court's dignity and societal peace. He urges the Chief Minister to act promptly and address the protests through legal channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)