Tension in Gaza: Aid Delivery Amid Conflict

An aid organization, backed by the U.S. and Israel, resumed operations in Gaza after halts due to shootings. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distributed food, criticized for its lack of neutrality. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants disrupts deliveries, amidst global calls for a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:22 IST
A U.S.- and Israeli-backed organization resumed aid distribution in Gaza after suspending operations following fatal shootings. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation delivered 26 truckloads of essential food to Rafah, amidst criticisms from humanitarian groups over its perceived lack of neutrality.

Amid severe malnutrition risks in Gaza due to an 11-week Israeli blockade, the U.N. has raised alarms over the dire humanitarian situation. Israeli-American hostages' deaths and ongoing conflicts continue, exacerbating tensions with mounting international demand for a ceasefire.

Israel faces international scrutiny over its actions in Gaza, with allegations of unfair aid distribution control and the recent military escalations resulting in numerous casualties. Despite resumed U.N.-led aid deliveries, the conflict disrupts efforts, raising further concerns on regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

