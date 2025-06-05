Left Menu

Bengaluru Stampede Fallout: High-Level Suspensions and Arrests Ordered

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has suspended Bengaluru's police commissioner, ordered the arrest of RCB representatives, and initiated an inquiry into a tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The incident resulted in 11 deaths and numerous injuries during IPL victory celebrations. A judicial commission will investigate, with a report due in 30 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken decisive actions, suspending the city's police commissioner and several other senior police officials. The incident, which occurred during a celebration event for the RCB IPL team's victory, claimed 11 lives and left 56 injured.

The Chief Minister has also announced the arrest of representatives from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), DNA Entertainment, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), as a judicial probe led by retired Justice Michael Cunha is launched to investigate the tragedy. The commission is tasked with delivering a report within 30 days.

Addressing the aftermath, Siddaramaiah admitted to an intelligence lapse but refrained from immediate action on this front. Amidst the chaos, he assured that the government's focus remains on accountability and justice, emphasizing that those responsible for the incident will face legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

