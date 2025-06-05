Courtroom Crisis: Exposing Security Lapses

A shocking incident at Saket Court has thrust security shortcomings into the spotlight, after an undertrial prisoner was fatally assaulted by fellow inmates. The attack, which occurred during a court appearance, has sparked concerns about prisoner management and overall safety in judicial premises.

Leaders from the Saket Court Bar Association, including vice president Narendra Sharma, have criticized the failure of police to prevent the tragedy. Sharma highlighted the necessity for better risk assessments and the implementation of robust security measures, suggesting smaller, offense-based lock-ups as a potential solution.

Former association secretary Dhir Singh Kasana pointed to technological alternatives like video conferencing for high-risk inmates, noting the incident has fostered an atmosphere of fear in the court. Calls for a comprehensive investigation into the security lapses emphasize the need for swift action to restore public confidence in the legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)