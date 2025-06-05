Left Menu

Courtroom Crisis: Exposing Security Lapses

A fatal incident in Saket Court has raised serious security concerns after an undertrial was killed by fellow inmates. Association members blame inadequate risk assessments and lack of security for the tragedy, urging reforms like separate lock-ups and improved technology use to prevent further occurrences.

New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:00 IST
Courtroom Crisis: Exposing Security Lapses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident at Saket Court has thrust security shortcomings into the spotlight, after an undertrial prisoner was fatally assaulted by fellow inmates. The attack, which occurred during a court appearance, has sparked concerns about prisoner management and overall safety in judicial premises.

Leaders from the Saket Court Bar Association, including vice president Narendra Sharma, have criticized the failure of police to prevent the tragedy. Sharma highlighted the necessity for better risk assessments and the implementation of robust security measures, suggesting smaller, offense-based lock-ups as a potential solution.

Former association secretary Dhir Singh Kasana pointed to technological alternatives like video conferencing for high-risk inmates, noting the incident has fostered an atmosphere of fear in the court. Calls for a comprehensive investigation into the security lapses emphasize the need for swift action to restore public confidence in the legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

