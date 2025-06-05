Court Denies Chargesheet Against Udit Raj Over Prohibition Order Protest

A court has declined to acknowledge a chargesheet filed against Congress leader Udit Raj. This decision pertains to accusations of disobeying a prohibitory order during a protest at Ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's home.

According to Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, there is no proof that the accused had awareness of the police order. Raj and others demanded salaries for Buddhist monks and priests while at the protest.

The court noted absence of evidence, including video records failing to identify Raj at the protest, which allegedly obstructed traffic. Thus, no sufficient grounds exist for cognizance under Section 223 BNS, the judge ruled.

(With inputs from agencies.)