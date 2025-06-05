Left Menu

Court Denies Chargesheet Against Udit Raj Over Prohibition Order Protest

A court has refused to acknowledge a chargesheet against Congress leader Udit Raj for allegedly violating a police prohibitory order during a protest at former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The court cited lack of evidence and unclear identification of the accused as reasons for their decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:08 IST
Court Denies Chargesheet Against Udit Raj Over Prohibition Order Protest
Udit Raj
  • Country:
  • India

A court has declined to acknowledge a chargesheet filed against Congress leader Udit Raj. This decision pertains to accusations of disobeying a prohibitory order during a protest at Ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's home.

According to Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, there is no proof that the accused had awareness of the police order. Raj and others demanded salaries for Buddhist monks and priests while at the protest.

The court noted absence of evidence, including video records failing to identify Raj at the protest, which allegedly obstructed traffic. Thus, no sufficient grounds exist for cognizance under Section 223 BNS, the judge ruled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

 India
2
Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

 Global
3
India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

 Iran
4
Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025