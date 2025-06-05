Court Denies Chargesheet Against Udit Raj Over Prohibition Order Protest
A court has refused to acknowledge a chargesheet against Congress leader Udit Raj for allegedly violating a police prohibitory order during a protest at former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The court cited lack of evidence and unclear identification of the accused as reasons for their decision.
- Country:
- India
A court has declined to acknowledge a chargesheet filed against Congress leader Udit Raj. This decision pertains to accusations of disobeying a prohibitory order during a protest at Ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's home.
According to Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, there is no proof that the accused had awareness of the police order. Raj and others demanded salaries for Buddhist monks and priests while at the protest.
The court noted absence of evidence, including video records failing to identify Raj at the protest, which allegedly obstructed traffic. Thus, no sufficient grounds exist for cognizance under Section 223 BNS, the judge ruled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Udit Raj
- chargesheet
- Congress
- protest
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- court
- ruling
- police order
- Magistrate
ALSO READ
Technical Glitch Causes Delays on Delhi Metro's Blue Line
National Herald: 'Prima facie' case against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi made out, ED tells Delhi court.
High Court Slams Use of 'Bouncer' Term by Security Agencies
Aryna Sabalenka's Court Quest: Mastering Versatility for Victory
Delhi HC asks Mitra to take down social media posts within 5 hours, says such abusive language not permissible in civilised society.