Supreme Court Cases: Shaping America's Legal Landscape

In a transformative term, the U.S. Supreme Court has addressed a plethora of cases set to shape America's legal framework. Major topics range from birthright citizenship and workplace discrimination to issues like 'ghost guns' and preventive healthcare.

Among the decisions, the court favored opening up workplace discrimination claims for majority groups, upheld a federal regulation against 'ghost guns,' and overruled an attempt to start a taxpayer-funded religious charter school.

Such rulings underscore its ongoing influence in defining judicial precedents, affecting areas from online content regulations and healthcare mandates to environmental oversight and gun control.