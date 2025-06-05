Delhi’s Eid Advisory: Protecting Heritage and Animal Welfare
The Delhi government issued an advisory against illegal animal sacrifices on Eid-ul-Azha, emphasizing cultural heritage and enforcement of animal welfare laws. Sacrifices are restricted to designated areas, banning roadside rituals. Existing laws cited include the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, prohibiting unauthorized animal sacrifices.
The Delhi government has issued a crucial advisory ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, prohibiting the illegal sacrifice of certain animals, including cows and camels. The advisory also bans sharing photos and videos of sacrificial rituals on social media.
The government asserts that all rituals must be confined to designated venues, with strict prohibitions against conducting sacrifices in public spaces. Development Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized the need to protect cultural and environmental heritage, underlining animal welfare as a key component.
Legal measures referenced in the advisory include the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and associated regulations. Officials have been instructed to rigorously enforce these laws to prevent illegal sacrifices, with immediate action promised against violators.
