Tense Talks: Hamas Seeks Amendments in U.S. Ceasefire Proposal

The head of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, announced the group's willingness to engage in further ceasefire talks with Israel, while requesting changes to the current U.S. proposal. The proposal, brokered by envoy Steve Witkoff, includes a 60-day truce and hostages exchange, but requires revisions, according to Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 00:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The leader of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, declared the group's openness to continued ceasefire negotiations with Israel, stressing the need for adjustments to the recently proposed U.S. ceasefire plan. This proposal, communicated through Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, suggests a temporary 60-day truce alongside a hostages exchange deal.

In a recorded speech, Hayya, serving as Hamas's chief negotiator, clarified that Hamas hasn't outright dismissed the U.S. offer, but demands specific amendments to ensure an effective resolution to the ongoing war. The proposal anticipates freeing 28 hostages from Gaza in exchange for over 1,200 Palestinian prisoners and allowing humanitarian aid into the besieged region.

However, amid ongoing communications with mediators, tensions persist as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that any end to the conflict will require the disarmament and removal of Hamas from Gaza. Meanwhile, Hamas remains firm on their condition to end the war for the release of remaining hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

