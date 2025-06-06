Tense Talks: Hamas Seeks Amendments in U.S. Ceasefire Proposal

The leader of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, declared the group's openness to continued ceasefire negotiations with Israel, stressing the need for adjustments to the recently proposed U.S. ceasefire plan. This proposal, communicated through Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, suggests a temporary 60-day truce alongside a hostages exchange deal.

In a recorded speech, Hayya, serving as Hamas's chief negotiator, clarified that Hamas hasn't outright dismissed the U.S. offer, but demands specific amendments to ensure an effective resolution to the ongoing war. The proposal anticipates freeing 28 hostages from Gaza in exchange for over 1,200 Palestinian prisoners and allowing humanitarian aid into the besieged region.

However, amid ongoing communications with mediators, tensions persist as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that any end to the conflict will require the disarmament and removal of Hamas from Gaza. Meanwhile, Hamas remains firm on their condition to end the war for the release of remaining hostages.

