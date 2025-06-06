Trump Administration Targets ICC Judges: A Controversial Sanction Move

In a bold move, the Trump administration has announced sanctions against four judges from the International Criminal Court (ICC), citing investigations into Israel's alleged war crimes as the catalyst. The judges, originating from Benin, Peru, Slovenia, and Uganda, find themselves under scrutiny as their assets in U.S. jurisdictions face freezing.

Led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the administration cites the ICC's actions in Gaza and the West Bank as politicized and detrimental to U.S. and Israeli sovereignty. This marks a renewed tension between the U.S. and ICC, following past discord over similar investigations during Trump's first term.

Prominent figures, such as Liz Evenson from Human Rights Watch, criticize the sanctions as undermining international justice rather than supporting it. As the geopolitical fallout unfolds, this move continues to strain already precarious international relations.