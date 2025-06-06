Trump Administration Targets ICC Judges: A Controversial Sanction Move
The Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges amid investigations into Israel's alleged war crimes, claiming it as a defense of sovereignty. The sanctioned judges hail from Benin, Peru, Slovenia, and Uganda, further escalating tensions between the U.S., Israel, and the ICC.
- Country:
- United States
In a bold move, the Trump administration has announced sanctions against four judges from the International Criminal Court (ICC), citing investigations into Israel's alleged war crimes as the catalyst. The judges, originating from Benin, Peru, Slovenia, and Uganda, find themselves under scrutiny as their assets in U.S. jurisdictions face freezing.
Led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the administration cites the ICC's actions in Gaza and the West Bank as politicized and detrimental to U.S. and Israeli sovereignty. This marks a renewed tension between the U.S. and ICC, following past discord over similar investigations during Trump's first term.
Prominent figures, such as Liz Evenson from Human Rights Watch, criticize the sanctions as undermining international justice rather than supporting it. As the geopolitical fallout unfolds, this move continues to strain already precarious international relations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- ICC
- sanctions
- Israel
- war crimes
- judges
- Marco Rubio
- Hamas
- Gaza
- Netanyahu
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Three High Court Judges for Elevation
Supreme Court Collegium Recommends New Judges: A Judicial Revamp
AI in the courtroom is coming, but judges and lawyers aren’t ready
Supreme Court Greenlights Retirement Age Increase for Madhya Pradesh Judges
SC collegium recommends elevation of HC judges -- Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi and A S Chandurkar -- as apex court judges.