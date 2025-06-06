Germany's New Trade Leadership: Merz's Meeting with Trump

Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared Germany's readiness to assume a greater leadership role in trade negotiations as the U.S. and EU push to finalize a trade agreement by July 9. Merz described his meeting with President Trump as productive, emphasizing strengthened cooperation on trade and related matters.

During their discussions, Merz and Trump extensively covered trade and tariffs, particularly focusing on German automakers' U.S. operations. Highlighting the significant role Germany plays in exports, Merz committed to sending officials to explore mutual solutions, despite the EU's responsibility for trade policy.

With a July 9 deadline looming, Trump warned of severe tariffs if no agreements are reached. Merz underscored the need for balance, noting that German automakers produce as many vehicles in the U.S. as in Germany. Merz remains hopeful for progress but acknowledges challenges remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)