US Sanctions ICC Judges Amid Controversial Arrest Warrants

The Trump administration has taken a bold step by imposing sanctions on four International Criminal Court (ICC) judges. This move comes in response to the ICC's issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its investigation into alleged war crimes by U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

The targeted judges are Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza of Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou of Benin, and Beti Hohler of Slovenia. Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared that these judges have engaged in what the U.S. sees as the ICC's illegitimate actions targeting America or its allies. Rubio argues that the ICC is politically motivated, unjustly claiming the authority to investigate U.S. nationals.

The sanctions have sparked controversy, with human-rights advocates labeling them a blatant attack on the rule of law. Despite this backlash, the U.S. government remains firm in its stance, emphasizing support for Israel's government amid the ongoing Middle East tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)