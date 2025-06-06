Trump-Musk Conflict Threatens Billions in SpaceX Contracts
The escalating feud between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump has placed $22 billion in SpaceX's government contracts at risk. The fallout from a disagreement over the administration's spending bill has generated significant turbulence in the U.S. space program and threatened vital defense contracts.
A high-stakes feud between President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk has threatened to derail $22 billion worth of SpaceX's government contracts, putting American space programs at risk. This unraveling, resulting from disagreements over a spending bill, signifies a major shakeup in U.S. technological and defense sectors.
The dispute erupted in the Oval Office, where Trump criticized Musk, leading to an avalanche of tweets from Musk and retaliatory threats from Trump about terminating SpaceX's contracts. Musk, using his platform on X, announced plans to decommission the Dragon spacecraft, signaling a severe escalation in the spat.
This development has sent shockwaves through the U.S. defense community, emphasizing the vulnerability of America's space exploration initiatives to political dynamics. Amid this turmoil, industry experts express grave concerns over potential delays and funding reallocation in critical space missions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
