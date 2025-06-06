Left Menu

Explosive Barrage: Russia Targets Kyiv Amid Rising Tensions

Russia launched a heavy assault on Kyiv overnight, targeting the city with missiles and drones. Authorities reported 16 wounded, with metro services disrupted and fires ignited in residential areas. Ukrainian defense forces responded with anti-aircraft fire amid escalating warfare between Ukraine and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 08:50 IST
Explosive Barrage: Russia Targets Kyiv Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia launched a sustained barrage on Kyiv overnight, unleashing missiles and drones that targeted the Ukrainian capital, leading to significant explosions, according to Reuters reporters on the ground. By Friday morning, Kyiv authorities confirmed 16 injuries, ten of whom required hospitalization.

The Russian strike impacted the operation of Kyiv's metro transport system, damaging a train between stations, as reported by the city's military administration. Air attacks also ignited residential fires across various city districts.

Amid the night onslaught, sounds of Russian drones and Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire filled the air, punctuated by powerful explosions that rattled windows far from the sites of impact and set a large fire at a drone-hit location, said Reuters witnesses.

