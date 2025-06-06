Govt Expands E-Bike Charging Support to Boost Regional Cycle Tourism

The New Zealand Government is accelerating efforts to drive regional economic growth and promote sustainable tourism by investing in e-bike infrastructure across the country’s premier cycling routes. Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston announced that the Electrifying the Great Rides Fund, initiated in 2024 with a budget of $3 million, is now entering its second round—this time with broader eligibility and greater regional inclusivity.

First Round Achievements

Under the initial round of funding, a total of $478,750 in co-funding was allocated to support the installation of 10 new e-bike charging stations. These will be strategically located across two key cycling routes:

Hawke’s Bay Trails: Six charging stations will be installed near high-traffic areas such as adjacent businesses and regional i-SITE visitor centers.

Remutaka Cycle Trail: Four stations will be established at popular local business premises, ensuring accessibility for trail users.

This infrastructure is expected to significantly enhance the cycling experience by supporting e-bike users, thus broadening the trails’ appeal to a wider range of visitors, including less-experienced riders and older tourists.

Expanding the Scope: Round Two

Encouraged by the positive impact of the initial round, the Government is now preparing for a second funding round that opens on 1 August 2025 and will run for one month. Importantly, this phase will see an expansion of eligibility criteria, now including:

Heartland Rides

Connector Rides

These routes are part of the wider Ngā Haerenga New Zealand Cycle Trail network, extending the potential benefits to more rural and remote communities that previously fell outside the scope of the Great Rides category.

Territorial authorities and community groups, provided they have support from their local councils, will now be eligible to apply for funding. Full application details will be made available on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) website from 30 June 2025.

Driving Economic Growth and Sustainable Tourism

Minister Upston emphasized the strategic role that New Zealand’s cycling trails play in attracting both international and domestic tourists. “These trails are not just recreational assets—they are vital engines of economic activity, supporting local jobs and businesses,” she noted.

The focus on e-bike infrastructure aligns with growing demand for nature-based and eco-friendly tourism experiences, a trend amplified in recent years. By enabling longer and more accessible rides, charging stations help position New Zealand as a world-class destination for low-impact travel.

Future Outlook and Program Refresh

The MBIE is collaborating with key sector partners to refresh the broader New Zealand Cycle Trail programme. This refresh is intended to ensure that the trail network remains relevant, resilient, and responsive to evolving tourism patterns and environmental goals.

The second round of the Electrifying the Great Rides Fund is expected to catalyze further investments and inspire new regional partnerships. With greater trail accessibility and infrastructural support, the initiative promises to foster sustainable tourism and regional revitalization far beyond the main urban centers.

With the launch of round two just weeks away, local authorities and community organizations are encouraged to prepare their applications. The fund not only offers financial support but also signals a broader commitment by the Government to promote green infrastructure, regional tourism, and economic equity across New Zealand.